Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

