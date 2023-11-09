Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Stock Down 5.7 %

OTTR stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.