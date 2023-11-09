Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $1,337,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $1,486,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

