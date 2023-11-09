Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 4,277 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

