Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,204 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of KMI opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
