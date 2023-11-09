Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

