Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

