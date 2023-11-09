Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CEO Acquires $198,450.00 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,382,000 after acquiring an additional 427,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 168,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after acquiring an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

