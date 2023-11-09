FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Senior Officer Martin Emery Joseph Turenne Acquires 50,000 Shares

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Emery Joseph Turenne purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,805.00.
FPX Nickel Price Performance
FPX Nickel Corp has a one year low of C$56.48 and a one year high of C$0.09.
About FPX Nickel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FPX Nickel
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.