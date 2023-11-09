Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $116.40

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.40 and last traded at $120.87, with a volume of 80707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.