FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.65 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,590,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,433.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,590,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,433.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,820.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,500. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 32.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTCI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 3,785,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,824. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.14.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

