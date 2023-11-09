FY2025 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$137.82 million during the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

