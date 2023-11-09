FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 70.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 379.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

