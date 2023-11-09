FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ResMed Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $8.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.53. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $188.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

