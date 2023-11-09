GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 2,591,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. GAN has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). GAN had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 124.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GAN will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 948,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GAN by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GAN by 692.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 423,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

