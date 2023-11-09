GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 2,591,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. GAN has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). GAN had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 124.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GAN will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
