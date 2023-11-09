Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 958 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:ITGet Free Report) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE IT opened at $401.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $401.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Gartner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

