Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.
NASDAQ:GEN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 542,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Gen Digital has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
