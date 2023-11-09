Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Gen Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 542,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Gen Digital has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gen Digital by 676.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gen Digital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

