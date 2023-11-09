General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Trimmed by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,231 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.30. 297,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,809. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

