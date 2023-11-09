Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genpact traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 378873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 40.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 112,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 32,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Genpact by 22.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 259,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 4.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 57.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

