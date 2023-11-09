Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.