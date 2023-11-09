Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GKOS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.22.

NYSE GKOS opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Glaukos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

