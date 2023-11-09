GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 368,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.42. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.30 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GoPro by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 1,415,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in GoPro by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 810,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,526,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 580,257 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $2,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

