Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Gray Television Price Performance
Shares of Gray Television stock remained flat at $8.15 on Thursday. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $776.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.
Gray Television Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.