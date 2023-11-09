Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Gray Television stock remained flat at $8.15 on Thursday. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $776.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

