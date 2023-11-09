Gray Television, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Gray Television Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE GTN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 550,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $678.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.68. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gray Television by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,014,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 127,288 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

