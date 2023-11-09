Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Up 6.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. 104,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,015,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $686.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 201,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 966,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.