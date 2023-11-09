Griffon (GFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of GFF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 8,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Griffon has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

