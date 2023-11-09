Grin Market Capitalization Tops $3.20 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,975.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00201563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.36 or 0.00677332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00453264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00050299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00143021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

