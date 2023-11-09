Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,062 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after acquiring an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays cut their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.52. The stock had a trading volume of 48,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

