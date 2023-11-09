Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.82. 103,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.49.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

