Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $51.74. 167,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 722,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,223,744. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.