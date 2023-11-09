Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,531. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

