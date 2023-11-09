Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,607. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

