Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

FISV traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.13. 2,737,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

