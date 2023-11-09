Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.48. 119,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,388. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

