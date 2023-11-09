Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 187,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in CSX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 485,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099,928. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

