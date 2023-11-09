Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,984,000 after purchasing an additional 217,889 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 846,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,975,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

