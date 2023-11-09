Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,164 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.01. 562,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,935,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

