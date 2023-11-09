Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO traded down $4.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.87. 157,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,903. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

