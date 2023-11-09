Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $217,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 115,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,053. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

