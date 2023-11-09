Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ameren by 138.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

