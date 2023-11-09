Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 14,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $205,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,069,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $628,837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 132,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $114.98. The company had a trading volume of 318,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.78. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.