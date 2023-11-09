Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $308.06. 21,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.76 and a 1-year high of $310.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,643,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

