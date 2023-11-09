Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.14. 161,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,193,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $424,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,545.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,762,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.