Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Insider Activity

In other Hamilton Lane news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $805,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.