Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Insider Activity

In other Hamilton Lane news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $805,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Dividend History for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.