Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,484,000 after buying an additional 266,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.88. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.39 and a fifty-two week high of $231.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.