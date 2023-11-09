Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Coty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Coty by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 543,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,301,463. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

