Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $360,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

GLD stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.53. 656,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $161.28 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

