Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Position Reduced by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Price Performance

HROW opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley raised their price target on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at Harrow Health

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 14,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at $52,945,349.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 14,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at $52,945,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Makary purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,817 shares of company stock worth $642,639 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

