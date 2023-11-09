Haverford Trust Co Buys 340 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

