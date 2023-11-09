Haverford Trust Co Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $176.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.11. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $139.90 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.